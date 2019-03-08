Music

“She’s My Shero,” Says Everyone on Social Media on #IWD2019

Stars Get Sentimental on International Women's Day
There is at least one woman in everyone’s life. She might be your mother, sister, daughter, wife, aunt, cousin, friend, boss or mentor. She might be someone who landed your life just when you needed her. Or she might be someone who left your life way too soon.

But no matter who she is, she’s our shero today. Because it’s International Women’s Day and social media is packed with messages of love and support from both male and female country stars.

Reba McEntire, whether she meant to do so or not, kicked things off when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her”Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain.” She says it’s the kind of stone-cold country she was determined to make this time around.

Brandy Clark, one of the song’s co-writers, shared that post as well. Along with her feelings on the emotions of the day. “It’s fitting that on #InternationalWomensDay one of my idols @reba would be singing a song I’m a co-writer on about one of my other idols, Tammy Wynette. These two women have knocked down a lot of doors for women in music,” she wrote.

And across the pond at the 02 in London, the annual Country to Country festival was having its own celebration of all the women who’ve made country music great again.

