“She’s My Shero,” Says Everyone on Social Media on #IWD2019

There is at least one woman in everyone’s life. She might be your mother, sister, daughter, wife, aunt, cousin, friend, boss or mentor. She might be someone who landed your life just when you needed her. Or she might be someone who left your life way too soon.

But no matter who she is, she’s our shero today. Because it’s International Women’s Day and social media is packed with messages of love and support from both male and female country stars.

Reba McEntire, whether she meant to do so or not, kicked things off when she shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her”Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain.” She says it’s the kind of stone-cold country she was determined to make this time around.

Go behind the scenes with Reba recording "Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain" from her new album STRONGER THAN THE TRUTH, available April 5. Listen to "Tammy Wynette Kind Of Pain" and pre-order the album here now: https://t.co/wdEJI10dTu pic.twitter.com/3f4z4LaIGU — Reba (@reba) March 8, 2019

Brandy Clark, one of the song’s co-writers, shared that post as well. Along with her feelings on the emotions of the day. “It’s fitting that on #InternationalWomensDay one of my idols @reba would be singing a song I’m a co-writer on about one of my other idols, Tammy Wynette. These two women have knocked down a lot of doors for women in music,” she wrote.

It’s fitting that on #InternationalWomansDay one of my idols @reba would be singing a song I’m a co-writer on about one of my other idols, Tammy Wynette. These two women have knocked down a lot of doors for women in music. Thank you @Reba @shelleyskidmore @marknarmore https://t.co/WaJ6b1avI4 — Brandy Clark (@TheBrandyClark) March 8, 2019

Other country artists to highlight the importance of the day, so far:

I think this guy would probably agree that THIS incredible woman wins all the awards. Patience, strength, courage, humor and above all, unconditional Love. She is a true rock star. #mymom #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/c9twWBZLJk — Hunter Hayes (@HunterHayes) March 8, 2019

Don’t girls like us make the world go round and round…. #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/sm2HEsKAiX — Pistol Annies (@PistolAnnies) March 8, 2019

These two amazing women are the most selfless people we know, and we are humbled by the dedication and grace they bring to every aspect of their lives. Happy International Women’s Day to you and all the other incredible women in our lives. #IWD2019 pic.twitter.com/1UGoWGSZNf — HIGH VALLEY (@HIGHVALLEY) March 8, 2019

Happy #InternationalWomensDay! #IND2019

I feel so lucky to be walking the #stages () of life with such strong, caring, funny and smart women by my side. I definitely wouldn't be who I am OR where I am today without each and every one of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ziEzqs1OSf — Cassadee Pope (@CassadeePope) March 8, 2019

This is their world… I’m just living in it. Proud to be doing my part raising the next generation of confident and strong women. Happy #InternationalWomensDay! pic.twitter.com/WRATNv1eN9 — Randy Rogers Band (@RandyRogersBand) March 8, 2019

Thankful for all the women in the world teaching the right lessons and empowering the right parts of our spirits #InternationalWomensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/Ag9buW0rE4 — Ruston Kelly (@RustonKelly) March 8, 2019

And across the pond at the 02 in London, the annual Country to Country festival was having its own celebration of all the women who’ve made country music great again.