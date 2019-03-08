Music

Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

by

Even if you only caught a few of the social media posts over the weekend, you’d know exactly how much love Carrie Underwood was feeling. Tweets were coming in from all over to wish her a happy birthday on Sunday (March 10).

And she was quick to thank everyone — fans, friends and followers — letting them all know just how she was spending her big day.

In other news, Shania Twain was riding off into the gender-balanced sunset, Brad Paisley shared his miracle, Little Big Town reminded all of us how good self-deprecating humor looks on Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini went to Barbie’s birthday party, Dan + Shay ate some tequila-shaped cake, Keith Urban fell in love with a Girl, Chris Young cleaned up real nice, Thomas Rhett took his daughter Willa out on the water, Lauren Alaina fangirled over John Anderson, Tim McGraw wished his mom a happy birthday, and Kane Brown shared a few seconds of a new song that is so country — so country country — that it’s been viewed nearly a half a million times.

The only artist having a bad day on socials seemed to be Maren Morris, who had had it up to here with bitter (expletive)s.

