Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

The Best Posts You Might've Missed

Even if you only caught a few of the social media posts over the weekend, you’d know exactly how much love Carrie Underwood was feeling. Tweets were coming in from all over to wish her a happy birthday on Sunday (March 10).

And she was quick to thank everyone — fans, friends and followers — letting them all know just how she was spending her big day.

In other news, Shania Twain was riding off into the gender-balanced sunset, Brad Paisley shared his miracle, Little Big Town reminded all of us how good self-deprecating humor looks on Dolly Parton, Kelsea Ballerini went to Barbie’s birthday party, Dan + Shay ate some tequila-shaped cake, Keith Urban fell in love with a Girl, Chris Young cleaned up real nice, Thomas Rhett took his daughter Willa out on the water, Lauren Alaina fangirled over John Anderson, Tim McGraw wished his mom a happy birthday, and Kane Brown shared a few seconds of a new song that is so country — so country country — that it’s been viewed nearly a half a million times.

The only artist having a bad day on socials seemed to be Maren Morris, who had had it up to here with bitter (expletive)s.

Wishing the beautiful and crazy talented @carrieunderwood a happy happy birthday! We love you! We hope you TREAT YO SELF today you superstar/super wife/super mom you! — Maddie & Tae (@MaddieandTae) March 10, 2019

Happy Birthday @carrieunderwood from your biggest crazy fan. https://t.co/3F1TXelRJz — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 10, 2019

Happy birthday to the one and only, @carrieunderwood! We hope you have an amazing day!! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/25X1Gd1Gis — Runaway June (@runawayjune) March 10, 2019

Thanks, everyone, for the birthday wishes. I’m spending my day perfectly…on the couch, in my comfies, snuggled up with my boys! ❤️ — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) March 10, 2019

ps- can’t stop playing @MarenMorris’ GIRL album…. GREAT WORK M. – KU — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) March 9, 2019

Happy birthday to my incredible mama!

We all love you! pic.twitter.com/e6MOZKX2a1 — Tim McGraw (@TheTimMcGraw) March 10, 2019

Let me know if u want this for summer!!! Retweet! Raise your beers, cheers, here’s to BFE pic.twitter.com/nOtjXCwbrZ — Kane Brown (@kanebrown) March 10, 2019

2019 is the year to cleanse yourself and your feed of bitter b*tches + bastards. ✨thank u, next. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) March 10, 2019