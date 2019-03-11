Five at Five: Luke Bryan Echoes Reba McEntire + Devin Dawson’s Engaged

Bryan echoed Reba McEntire’s sentiments on wanting to see more female musicians nominated for major music categories like entertainer of the year. “I think Reba has earned the right to voice her opinion on matters like that,” Bryan said in a new Buzzfeed News interview. “But I can say it does just get a little bit tricky when it is all naturally a male-heavy format. There are so many women out there that should feel the right to speak up. And I think it’s my duty … to start incorporating more women into my shows.” Bryan is nominated for the ACM’s entertainer of the year with Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. McEntire will host the ACM Awards live from Las Vegas on April 7.