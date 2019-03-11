Five at Five: Luke Bryan Echoes Reba McEntire + Devin Dawson’s Engaged

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (March 11):
Luke Bryan Addresses Country Award Shows’ Gender Disparity in Major Category
Bryan echoed Reba McEntire’s sentiments on wanting to see more female musicians nominated for major music categories like entertainer of the year. “I think Reba has earned the right to voice her opinion on matters like that,” Bryan said in a new Buzzfeed News interview. “But I can say it does just get a little bit tricky when it is all naturally a male-heavy format. There are so many women out there that should feel the right to speak up. And I think it’s my duty … to start incorporating more women into my shows.” Bryan is nominated for the ACM’s entertainer of the year with Jason Aldean, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton and Keith Urban. McEntire will host the ACM Awards live from Las Vegas on April 7.
Devin Dawson and Leah Sykes Are Engaged
Yesterday we celebrated two years … but I needed to have her FOREVER. Leah, thank you for showing me what hope feels like. I know there’s almost 8 billion people in this world, but yesterday – without a shadow of a doubt – you made me the happiest man on this floating spinning rock when you said yes. I could go on forever … Love is a crazy thing.
Dawson, 30, and fellow musician, Sykes, 21, are heading down the aisle. Sykes accepted Dawson’s surprise rooftop proposal in San Francisco on Sunday (March 10). The two have been a couple for two years.
Brad Paisley’s Wife Inspires New SongEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Paisley’s new radio single is the powerful love song “My Miracle,” co-written with Gary Nicholson and produced by Dann Huff and Luke Wooten. “I can be a little ornery when it comes to writing love songs,” Paisley says in a release. “I don’t typically put it all out there, but in this one I did. This is the most powerful statement I think I can make. The one I wrote it for (wife of 16 years, Kimberly Williams-Paisley), she is my worst critic typically, but in this case, I think I got it right.”
MuttNation Celebrates 10 Years of Giving
This year marks the 10th anniversary of Miranda Lambert’s signature charity, the MuttNation Foundation, and the nonprofit will celebrate the occasion by distributing $150,000 in surprise grants to 50 animal shelters nationwide. Lambert co-founded MuttNation in 2009 with her mother, Bev Lambert.
Darryl Worley Details Second Wind: Latest & Greatest
Updated versions of Worley’s biggest hits have been compiled for the 15-song collection, Second Wind: Latest & Greatest, arriving April 26. It’s his first full-length release in eight years following a self-imposed hiatus from recording while focusing on family and his longtime commitment of giving back to those in need through his charity, The Darryl Worley Foundation. The album is co-produced by Worley and Billy Lawson.
