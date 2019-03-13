Music DIY: How to Drink Like Blake Shelton The Official #SpringBlake 'Rita Recipes by Alison Bonaguro 3h ago If you listen to Blake Shelton, you know that the more he drinks the more he drinks. If he has one, he has 13. There ain’t no in between. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> Which makes him the best go-to for three cool new #SpringBlake drink recipes. So if you mix up a batch on Wednesday (March 13), when Shelton is celebrating the grand opening of his Gatlinburg Ole Red, you can be sipping on something that makes you feel like you’re already there. Blake-a-Rita 2 oz. Smithworks American Made Vodka Top with Sierra Mist Squirt of lime The Blake-a-Rita pairs well with the Southern Tater Tot Poutine. Dressed-Up Blake-a-Rita 1 oz. Smithworks American Made Vodka ½ oz. Domaine de Canton Splash of ginger syrup Splash of simple syrup Top with club coda The Dressed-Up Blake-a-Rita pairs well with the Pimento Mac ’n’ Beer Cheese. Black-Bear-y-Rita 1 ½ oz. Altos Anejo Tequila ½ oz. Blackberry Mint Syrup ½ fresh lime juice 2 oz. housemade sour mix The Black-Bear-y-Rita pairs well with Pimento Mac ’n’ Beer Cheese. Alison Bonaguro Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.