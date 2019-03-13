DIY: How to Drink Like Blake Shelton

</noscript> </div>

So if you mix up a batch on Wednesday (March 13), when Shelton is celebrating the grand opening of his Gatlinburg Ole Red, you can be sipping on something that makes you feel like you’re already there.

Blake-a-Rita

2 oz. Smithworks American Made Vodka

Top with Sierra Mist

Squirt of lime

The Blake-a-Rita pairs well with the Southern Tater Tot Poutine.

Dressed-Up Blake-a-Rita

1 oz. Smithworks American Made Vodka

½ oz. Domaine de Canton

Splash of ginger syrup

Splash of simple syrup

Top with club coda

The Dressed-Up Blake-a-Rita pairs well with the Pimento Mac ’n’ Beer Cheese.

Black-Bear-y-Rita

1 ½ oz. Altos Anejo Tequila

½ oz. Blackberry Mint Syrup

½ fresh lime juice

2 oz. housemade sour mix

The Black-Bear-y-Rita pairs well with Pimento Mac ’n’ Beer Cheese.