PHOTOS: Keith Urban Is Bloody Brilliant in London

London, you were lit. And now, we have the pictures to prove it.

This past weekend, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum and Chris Stapleton took the main stage at London’s O2 Arena March 8-10 for the seventh annual Country to Country music festival. The headliners and opening acts also took turns rotating around on those three dates, so they could hit up fans in Glasgow and Dublin as well.

Check out some of the highlights:

Keith Urban

Rob Ball

Lady Antebellum

Rob Ball

Carly Pearce

Jo Hale

Hunter Hayes

Rob Ball

Dustin Lynch

Rob Ball

Brett Eldredge

Rob Ball

Drake White

Rob Ball

Ashley McBryde

Runaway June

Rob Ball

Abby Anderson

Rob Ball

Cam

Rob Ball

Chase Rice

Jo Hale

Tickets for next year’s C2C will be on sale this Friday (March 13). Get all the details here.