PHOTOS: Keith Urban Is Bloody Brilliant in London

London, you were lit. And now, we have the pictures to prove it.
This past weekend, Keith Urban, Lady Antebellum and Chris Stapleton took the main stage at London’s O2 Arena March 8-10 for the seventh annual Country to Country music festival. The headliners and opening acts also took turns rotating around on those three dates, so they could hit up fans in Glasgow and Dublin as well.
Check out some of the highlights:
Keith Urban
Lady Antebellum
Carly Pearce
Hunter Hayes
Dustin Lynch
Brett Eldredge
Drake White
Ashley McBryde
Runaway June
Abby Anderson
Cam
Chase Rice
Tickets for next year’s C2C will be on sale this Friday (March 13). Get all the details here.