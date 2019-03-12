Music ACM Awards: Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, George Strait to Perform First Round of Performers Revealed for 2019 Ceremony by Lauren Tingle 5h ago The first round of performers set to appear the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> They join the ceremony’s previously announced performer Jason Aldean, who will receive the next ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade award. More performances and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to experience all the action live are on sale through AXS while VIP packages are available through CID Entertainment. McEntire hosts the 2019 ACM Awards live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.