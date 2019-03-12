Music

ACM Awards: Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert, George Strait to Perform

First Round of Performers Revealed for 2019 Ceremony
by 5h ago

The first round of performers set to appear the 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Reba McEntire, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton and George Strait.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.