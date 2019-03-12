Music

Pilgrimage 2019 Books Foo Fighters, The Killers and Keith Urban

All-Genre Event Returns to Franklin, Tenn. Sept. 21-22
2h ago

Foo Fighters, the Killers and Keith Urban are among artists scheduled to perform at the fifth annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival.

The all-genre event returns to the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Sept. 21-22. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 15) through the festival’s website.

