Music Pilgrimage 2019 Books Foo Fighters, The Killers and Keith Urban All-Genre Event Returns to Franklin, Tenn. Sept. 21-22 by Lauren Tingle 2h ago Foo Fighters, the Killers and Keith Urban are among artists scheduled to perform at the fifth annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival. The all-genre event returns to the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin, Tenn. Sept. 21-22. Tickets go on sale Friday (March 15) through the festival's website. Embedded from www.youtube.com. </noscript> </div> The initial lineup has 36 acts representing Americana, blues, Christian, country, rock and soul performing on six stages. The schedule includes performances by Leon Bridges, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Head and the Heart, +LIVE+, Jenny Lewis, Lauren Daigle, Phosphorescent, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Better Than Ezra, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Rayland Baxter, Justin Townes Earle and The War And Treaty. Returning to the festival are Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Pilgrimage co-founder Kevin Griffin's band, Better Than Ezra. "Pilgrimage truly showcases all that middle Tennessee has to offer: all genres of music, the best artisans and makers and incredible cuisine all in a family-friendly atmosphere that ends by 8:30 p.m. each night," Griffin says in a release. "I'm most excited for the 'pilgri-mashups' we've come to expect over the years featuring incredible collaborations such as Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, Preservation Hall and Willie Nelson, Ruby Amanfu and Weezer, and Holly Williams and Sheryl Crow. With the diversity in this year's lineup, who knows what could happen!" Pilgrimage prides itself on offering the best amenities for music fans of all ages. Children age 10 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult with a Pilgrimage pass. Designated family-friendly areas include the Vanderbilt Health Lil' Pilgrims Family Stage and Mare Barn Theatre. In years' past, Nashville's Baby + Company was present with a quiet secluded area for new moms with little pilgrims in tow. Pilgrimage will again feature Maker's Village to spotlight local and regional craft vendors and Bell's Brewery Craft Beer Hall with televised SEC and NFL football games. Attendees can also experience the Millville, TN Market and the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park featuring local food trucks. Between sets, the Americana Music Triangle Experience will host live music celebrating the musical heritage of the Deep South. A portion of each ticket sale will support a series of philanthropic initiatives through the festival's non-profit arm, the Pilgrimage Foundation. The beneficiaries include the City of Franklin, Friends of Franklin Parks and MusiCares. Here is the lineup for the fifth annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival: Foo Fighters The Killers Keith Urban Leon Bridges Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats The Head and the Heart +LIVE+ Jenny Lewis Lauren Daigle Phosphorescent Edie Brickell & New Bohemians Better Than Ezra Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real Rayland Baxter Justin Townes Earle The War And Treaty The Wild Reeds Preservation Hall Jazz Band Adia Victoria Molly Tuttle Karl Denson's Tiny Universe Caroline Rose Devon Gilfillian Lucie Silvas Stephen Kellogg The Dip Cedric Burnside Songhoy Blues Kacy & Clayton The Watson Twins J.P. Harris Chloe Gendrow Anna Rose Vincent Neil Emerson Mando Saenz Anna Shoemaker