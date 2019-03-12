Pilgrimage 2019 Books Foo Fighters, The Killers and Keith Urban

</noscript> </div>

“Pilgrimage truly showcases all that middle Tennessee has to offer: all genres of music, the best artisans and makers and incredible cuisine all in a family-friendly atmosphere that ends by 8:30 p.m. each night,” Griffin says in a release. “I’m most excited for the ‘pilgri-mashups’ we’ve come to expect over the years featuring incredible collaborations such as Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton, Preservation Hall and Willie Nelson, Ruby Amanfu and Weezer, and Holly Williams and Sheryl Crow. With the diversity in this year’s lineup, who knows what could happen!”

Pilgrimage prides itself on offering the best amenities for music fans of all ages. Children age 10 and under get in free when accompanied by an adult with a Pilgrimage pass. Designated family-friendly areas include the Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage and Mare Barn Theatre. In years’ past, Nashville’s Baby + Company was present with a quiet secluded area for new moms with little pilgrims in tow.

Pilgrimage will again feature Maker’s Village to spotlight local and regional craft vendors and Bell’s Brewery Craft Beer Hall with televised SEC and NFL football games. Attendees can also experience the Millville, TN Market and the Farm to Turntable Food Truck Park featuring local food trucks. Between sets, the Americana Music Triangle Experience will host live music celebrating the musical heritage of the Deep South.

A portion of each ticket sale will support a series of philanthropic initiatives through the festival’s non-profit arm, the Pilgrimage Foundation. The beneficiaries include the City of Franklin, Friends of Franklin Parks and MusiCares.

Here is the lineup for the fifth annual Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival:

Foo Fighters

The Killers

Keith Urban

Leon Bridges

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

The Head and the Heart

+LIVE+

Jenny Lewis

Lauren Daigle

Phosphorescent

Edie Brickell & New Bohemians

Better Than Ezra

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Rayland Baxter

Justin Townes Earle

The War And Treaty

The Wild Reeds

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Adia Victoria

Molly Tuttle

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Caroline Rose

Devon Gilfillian

Lucie Silvas

Stephen Kellogg

The Dip

Cedric Burnside

Songhoy Blues

Kacy & Clayton

The Watson Twins

J.P. Harris

Chloe Gendrow

Anna Rose

Vincent Neil Emerson

Mando Saenz

Anna Shoemaker