CMT Crossroads: Boyz II Men’s Influence on Brett Young

Brett Young had a hard time narrowing down all the Boyz II Men songs he wanted to sing on the newest CMT Crossroads. Boyz II Men, the best-selling R&B group of all time, has been the soundtrack of Young’s life ever since the group broke out with their 1991 debut, “Motownphilly,” and the group’s timeless vocal arrangements continue to influence the music he makes today.
“Boyz II Men was so present and prevalent in my life when I started writing songs,” Young told CMT.com backstage with the trio at their CMT Crossroads concert. “Every once in a while, when you guys sing your solos I can tell who’s who, but when you’re singing together, it’s like who’s doing what right now? It pushed me as a singer before I even knew it was doing that.”