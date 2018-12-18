Trisha Yearwood Tackles Her Biggest Musical Fear

It only took country star Trisha Yearwood twenty-something years to put together her dream project: a tribute to the one-and-only Frank Sinatra.

One single listen to Yearwood’s purely sublime album Let’s Be Frank, a finely-curated collection of Sinatra’s catalog, leaves listeners in complete awe of Yearwood’s range and versatility as a vocalist.

So just what the heck took her so long to put it all together?

“I think it was really just fear,” she told CMT.com in a recent sitdown chat, seen in the exclusive video below.

“As long as you don’t do the thing that you feel is a little out of your comfort zone, you can’t fail at it.”

You won’t fail, but you certainly won’t soar either.

“That was a lesson for me in not waiting,” she wisely observed.



</noscript> </div>

Assembling a veritable dream team including legendary producer Don Was and Grammy-winning engineer Al Schmitt, with a fifty-plus person orchestra nailing divine arrangements of the selected songs certainly helped alleviate Yearwood’s fears and concerns. View this post on Instagram 2 days ‘til #LetsBeFrank : @bfluke A post shared by Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) on Dec 18, 2018 at 3:19pm PST “I got a sense of confidence, and I have to say thank you to Don Was and to Al Schmitt . . . to the musicians who made me feel when I walked in the room like I belonged in that room with them. It made me believe it, and that’s why I sang those songs that way. Now, I believe it and I’m like, ’Alright, what else ya got?’ I’m ready to do it again because I’ve done it. I’m glad that I didn’t keep talking about. I’m glad I finally did it.” More to come from our chat with Yearwood. In the meantime, if you haven’t spent time with Let’s Be Frank, you must. The album is now available. Samantha Stephens Samantha is a country radio insider with a deep love for the music and its stars. She can often be found on a red carpet or at a late-night guitar pull. Embedded from media.mtvnservices.com



