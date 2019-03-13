Five at Five: Jake Owen and Kid Rock Collaborate + Chris Lane’s New Milestone

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (March 13):
Rachel Wammack Gets Engaged
I’M GOING TO BE MRS. NOAH PURCELL!!!!!!! ♥️ 3•11•19 pic.twitter.com/MisncZNn1t
— Rachel Wammack (@RachelWammack) March 13, 2019
Congratulations to Wammack and fiancé Noah Purcell. The couple announced their engagement via social media on Tuesday (March 12). A member of the CMT Next Women of Country program and a native of Muscle Shoals, Ala., Wammack released her debut single, “Damage,” in 2018.
Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Two LossesErika Goldring/WireImage
You know that scene in the Katy Perry documentary, Part of Me, when she emotionally breaks down over the sudden end of her marriage with Russell Brand right before she goes onstage to perform? Alaina knows that level of pain, but the recent source of hers is the death of her stepfather, Sam Ramker, and the end of her engagement with Alex Hopkins. “I’ll love him until the day that I die,” Alaina says of Hopkins on an all new All Our Favorite People podcast. “I will never look back on our time together and think that it was a waste, ever. … He was such an important person in my life, but that just doesn’t make him the person that I’m supposed to be with forever.”
Jake Owen Enlists Kid Rock for New Album
Owen revealed the track listing for his fourth studio album Greetings From … Jake via Instagram, and song five is a collaboration with Kid Rock titled, “Grass Is Always Greener.” Owen co-wrote the closer, “Damn,” with David Lee Murphy and Brett James. The 14-song collection arrives on March 29.
Chris Lane Surpasses 20 Million Views with “I Don’t Know About You” VideoEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
In less than five months since its premiere on CMT Hot 20 Countdown, Lane’s “I Don’t Know About You” music video has exceeded 20 million views online. That ranks it among the top most-streamed country music videos released within the last year. Lane is on the road through November performing various dates with Dan + Shay and Brad Paisley.
Berklee to Present American Master Award to Kathy MatteaTim Mosenfelder/Getty Images
Mattea will receive Berklee College of Music’s American Master Award on March 18 as part of the university’s 34th annual Nashville student trip. The honor is presented to industry leaders whose commitment to music education has made a significant impact on future generations of rising musicians. Previous recipients include T Bone Burnett, Gillian Welch, David Rawlings, Jim Ed Norman, Eddie Bayers, Tony Bongiovi and David Cobb.
