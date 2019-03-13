Five at Five: Jake Owen and Kid Rock Collaborate + Chris Lane’s New Milestone

Lauren Alaina Opens Up About Two Losses

You know that scene in the Katy Perry documentary, Part of Me, when she emotionally breaks down over the sudden end of her marriage with Russell Brand right before she goes onstage to perform? Alaina knows that level of pain, but the recent source of hers is the death of her stepfather, Sam Ramker, and the end of her engagement with Alex Hopkins. “I’ll love him until the day that I die,” Alaina says of Hopkins on an all new All Our Favorite People podcast. “I will never look back on our time together and think that it was a waste, ever. … He was such an important person in my life, but that just doesn’t make him the person that I’m supposed to be with forever.”