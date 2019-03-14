Blake Shelton Headlines Ole Red Gatlinburg

</noscript> </div>

Tickets to Wednesday’s show with the Swon Brothers and a surprise appearance by the Smoky Mountain Blue-eyed Darlin’, Con Hunley, were sold through in a charity auction that raised $29,214 for music programs at Gatlinburg-Pittman High School. Representatives from the school were present at the afternoon press conference to receive an oversized check donation of $54,214 reflecting the ticket proceeds and the Ryman Hospitality Properties Foundation’s match of $25,000.

Plans to open more Ole Red locations are in the works. A groundbreaking for a spot in Orlando, Fla. is next.

Here is the set list from Shelton’s Ole Red Gatlinburg concert:

Neon Light

All About Tonight

Doin’ What She Likes

Sangria

I’ll Name the Dogs

Everytime I Here That Song

Drink On It

Guy With a Girl

Mine Would Be You

Gonna

Lonely Tonight

She’s Got a Way with Words

All My Exes

She Wouldn’t Be Gone

Turning Me On

Sure Be Cool If You Did

I Lived It

Some Beach

Ol’ Red

Came Here to Forget

Home

Hillbilly Bone

Austin

Honey Bee

Boys Round Here

Footloose (Encore)

God Gave Me You (Encore)