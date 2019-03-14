Blake Shelton Headlines Ole Red Gatlinburg

What makes Blake Shelton a household name is his unique ability to genuinely connect with anyone who hears his music. And that connection was palpable live at his headlining debut at the new Ole Red Gatlinburg.
Wednesday’s (March 13) sold-out concert had Shelton rolling through a 27-song hit-filled set with an ease, showmanship and professionalism that commanded everyone’s attention. They’re talents he picked up in the roadhouses and honkytonks that gave him his first opportunities to perform live when he was a rising artist and groomed him into the entertainer he is today.