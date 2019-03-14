Jake Owen Books Wedding Singer Gig

At a listening event in Nashville earlier this week, Jake Owen played a new song “Made For You,” written by Joey Hyde, Benjy Davis and Neil Medley. It’s one he calls a powerful song about life and love. And he shared with Billboard that that was going to be Carly Pearce and Michael Ray’s wedding song. And Owen will be the one singing it. “I said, ‘Holy shit. Yeah, I’d love to!’ And then I realized: ’I’m a wedding singer now.’ As funny as that is, it really is a true testament to, I mean, the fact that I’m going to be singing it at two singers’ weddings with a song that honestly means something to them,” Owen said.