Behind the Scenes at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Gatlinburg Opening

“This is the quietest group of media people I’ve ever seen in my life,” he noted. “I’m used to it in Hollywood where they’re like [shouting], ‘Blake!’ I love it. This is way better.”

Shelton and Reed shared plans to open more Ole Reds with the latest location set for Orlando, Fla. The common goal for all of the venues is to give regional rising acts opportunities to showcase their talents. Shelton mentioned how much his first professional gigs meant to him, and that he would have done anything to play a stage as nice as Ole Red Gatlinburg’s when he was starting out in music.

“From an artist’s standpoint,” Shelton said, “this is my favorite stage of the three because of the setup. You can see out here in front of you with the two levels, and you can actually see back here in a little ways … It’s literally shaped like a megaphone speaker, and it’s perfect.”

So, what would it mean to him if an Ole Red led to the launch of the next Dolly Parton or Blake Shelton of tomorrow?

“To be able to have something like that happen would be incredible,” Shelton said. “We’re still trying to have that on The Voice. We’re still looking for that huge star that’s going to explode out of that television show, and so, I know how hard that is, and it gets tougher every day. I know it’s going to happen, and I know it’s going to happen here, too … We’re going to make it happen.”

Wednesday’s press conference included a $54,214 donation to Gatlinburg-Pittman High School’s music programs. The total represents proceeds raised through auctioning tickets for Shelton’s grand opening concert and a matching donation from the Ryman Hospitality Properties Foundation.

“Spring Blake” events continue at Ole Red Gatlinburg through March 17 with free performances by Lauren Duski, Prior Baird, Red Marlow and Emily Ann Roberts.

