Behind the Scenes at Blake Shelton’s Ole Red Gatlinburg Opening

The only thing that would have made the already over-the-top Ole Red Gatlinburg launch entirely out of this world is if the nearby Santa Family Reunion crashed the party. They were already dressed in red for the occasion. Around the corner from the grand opening of Blake Shelton’s new restaurant and venue, were hundreds of vacationing Santas in red shirts and khaki shorts enjoying spring break off together.
On Wednesday’s (March 13) grand opening day, the streets of Gatlinburg were crowded with visitors and locals itchin’ to have a little fun. In the mild spring weather, a few convertibles cruised passed the location on 209 Parkway blaring Shelton hits over their stereo systems as fans wearing his latest merchandise peeked through Ole Red’s windows to catch a glimpse of the 6-foot-5-inch singer.
Inside representatives from the city of Gatlinburg and the local tourism board assembled for a Q&A with Shelton, Ryman Hospitality Properties CEO Colin Reed and moderator Bill Cody from WSM’s Coffee, Country and Cody.