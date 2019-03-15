Five at Five: Eric Church Extends 2019 Tour + Darius Rucker and Ed Sheeran Collaborate

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Friday (March 15):
Eric Church Extends Double Down TourAnthony D'Angio
Church’s Double Down Tour has added 13 concerts in eight cities kicking off with two nights at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wis. starting Sept. 13. Tickets for the new shows running through Nov. 23 go on sale March 22 at 10 a.m. local time. The tour continues tonight (March 15) with a two-night stand in Greensboro, N.C.
Garth Brooks and Chris Pratt Perform LiveKevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Jason Aldean, Luke Combs, Jordan Davis, Florida Georgia Line, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, Bebe Rexha and Taylor Swift were among the big winners at Thursday’s (March 14) iHeartRadio Music Awards. Brooks, the recipient of the show’s inaugural artist of the decade award, performed a medley of hits including “Friends in Low Places” with actor Chris Pratt, who introduced Brooks onstage for his moment in the spotlight.
Walker Hayes RemixedErika Goldring/WireImage
Currently headlining his Dream on It tour, Hayes has released remixes of “You Broke Up with Me” and “90s Country” as a new two-song package. Producer Joe Thibodeau, who’s worked with Maren Morris and Kelsea Ballerini, helped him create these remixes as a special addition for this tour. Walker had the idea to release these remixes after seeing his fans’ reactions to them as intro and walk out music, night after night.
Thompson Square’s New DealRick Diamond/Getty Images for IEBA
Thompson Square’s Keifer and Shawna Thompson have joined the artist roster at Reviver Entertainment. The news comes after the 2018 release of their third studio album Masterpiece and the debut of their first children’s book, Time to Get Dressed, the latter of which is inspired by memories of the couple’s daily ritual with their son, Cooper. Thompson Square is gearing up for a summer tour to promote Masterpiece. New shows begin March 30 in Menifee, Calif.
Darius Rucker and Ed Sheeran Collaborate in London
Had a blast writing with these boys. Too much fun!!! pic.twitter.com/H1qfgEuHU9
— Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) March 14, 2019
While overseas for the C2C Country to Country Music Festival, Rucker hit the studio with Sheeran in London. Rucker posted a photo of the two together with a few other musicians working on music while giving everyone else following from home FOMO in the process. No word on where the new music will end up.