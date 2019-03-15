Five at Five: Eric Church Extends 2019 Tour + Darius Rucker and Ed Sheeran Collaborate

Thompson Square’s Keifer and Shawna Thompson have joined the artist roster at Reviver Entertainment. The news comes after the 2018 release of their third studio album Masterpiece and the debut of their first children’s book, Time to Get Dressed, the latter of which is inspired by memories of the couple’s daily ritual with their son, Cooper. Thompson Square is gearing up for a summer tour to promote Masterpiece. New shows begin March 30 in Menifee, Calif.