Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Did you hear? Cher and Trisha Yearwood are best friends now. That’s just one of the situations that went down last weekend that you might’ve missed if you weren’t on social media 24, 7.
Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks showered Cher with food and flowers before a recent concert.
— Cher (@cher) March 17, 2019
I’m not kidding,
I’m still in tears over Trisha & Garth’s Kindness
Can’t see my screen
— Cher (@cher) March 16, 2019
Im In Tears
TRISHA & GARTH ARE BEYOND KIND, GENEROUS GRACIOUS.
I ❤️THEM pic.twitter.com/FQdzvTeRKo
— Cher (@cher) March 16, 2019
OMG I ❤️YOU pic.twitter.com/4kBRixODlz
— Cher (@cher) March 16, 2019
Yearwood had her own collection of thought and pictures she shared.
I'm retweeting this now that you and I are besties, @Cher. Ok…only in my head but still…from seeing you in Nashville in January. LOVE LOVE LOVE !!!! https://t.co/aq4hqEBiGc
— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 17, 2019
YOU are the kind one! Thank you for sharing your talent with all of us. If anybody out there isn’t sure what the very definition of entertainment is…go see @Cher. #amazing https://t.co/okUYJm8nuv
— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 17, 2019
OMG we fell in love with both of you! (Like ya do!) Thank you for a fabulous night. @trishayearwood @garthbrooks https://t.co/9JOU4KugDk
— Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 16, 2019
But watching that girl crush bloom wasn’t the only thing on socials over the weekend. First of all, Yearwood named Brooks the husband of a lifetime. Then Brooks and actor Chris Pratt joked about going on tour together. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared a picture of their cozy little home that’s currently under construction. Aldean himself shared how little Irish he has in him. Carly Pearce made some new pals down under. Chase Rice took his shirt off for a St. Patrick’s Day selfie. Kacey Musgraves had a cool idea for a Big & Rich cover song. And Brad Paisley got back to his coffee house roots in Houston.
View this post on Instagram
Chris, you made the whole night perfect for me…thank you for your time and your kind words. love you, hoss. g #Repost @prattprattpratt ・・・ Welp. I guess I died and gone to heaven. Thank you @garthbrooks and congratulations on the artist of the decade award. It was an honor to sing with you and the band on stage. I can’t wait for the upcoming stadium tour. God is so good. Thank you thank you thank you ♥️
☘️20% Irish baby!!! pic.twitter.com/ONTMEzQ4Un
— Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) March 18, 2019
Cheers mates. https://t.co/nTuPk14vtU pic.twitter.com/R4unT6pOhc
— Chase Rice. (@ChaseRiceMusic) March 17, 2019
save a horse, ride a rainbow? https://t.co/IeoJZAIuPV
— K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 16, 2019
Had a fun little pop up show in The Woodlands last night at Blue Door Coffee! pic.twitter.com/vyiRAPqZla
— Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 16, 2019