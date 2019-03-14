Last Weekend’s Greatest Hits

Did you hear? Cher and Trisha Yearwood are best friends now. That’s just one of the situations that went down last weekend that you might’ve missed if you weren’t on social media 24, 7.

Yearwood and her husband Garth Brooks showered Cher with food and flowers before a recent concert.

I’m not kidding,

I’m still in tears over Trisha & Garth’s Kindness

Can’t see my screen — Cher (@cher) March 16, 2019

Im In Tears

TRISHA & GARTH ARE BEYOND KIND, GENEROUS GRACIOUS.

I ❤️THEM pic.twitter.com/FQdzvTeRKo — Cher (@cher) March 16, 2019

Yearwood had her own collection of thought and pictures she shared.

I'm retweeting this now that you and I are besties, @Cher. Ok…only in my head but still…from seeing you in Nashville in January. LOVE LOVE LOVE !!!! https://t.co/aq4hqEBiGc — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 17, 2019

YOU are the kind one! Thank you for sharing your talent with all of us. If anybody out there isn’t sure what the very definition of entertainment is…go see @Cher. #amazing https://t.co/okUYJm8nuv — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 17, 2019

OMG we fell in love with both of you! (Like ya do!) Thank you for a fabulous night. @trishayearwood @garthbrooks https://t.co/9JOU4KugDk — Trisha Yearwood (@trishayearwood) March 16, 2019

But watching that girl crush bloom wasn’t the only thing on socials over the weekend. First of all, Yearwood named Brooks the husband of a lifetime. Then Brooks and actor Chris Pratt joked about going on tour together. Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany shared a picture of their cozy little home that’s currently under construction. Aldean himself shared how little Irish he has in him. Carly Pearce made some new pals down under. Chase Rice took his shirt off for a St. Patrick’s Day selfie. Kacey Musgraves had a cool idea for a Big & Rich cover song. And Brad Paisley got back to his coffee house roots in Houston.

save a horse, ride a rainbow? https://t.co/IeoJZAIuPV — K A C E Y M U S G R A V E S (@KaceyMusgraves) March 16, 2019

Had a fun little pop up show in The Woodlands last night at Blue Door Coffee! pic.twitter.com/vyiRAPqZla — Brad Paisley (@BradPaisley) March 16, 2019