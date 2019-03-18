Music

Keith Urban Sends Prayers for “Indescribable Hatred”

50 Killed in Attack at Two Mosques in New Zealand
by 14h ago

Over the weekend, as the details of the tragic New Zealand mosque mass shootings started pouring in, so did the thoughts and prayers from country stars.

Keith Urban — who was born in New Zealand — and his wife Nicole Kidman, who was raised in nearby Australia have an especially close connection to the tragedy. “My family and I send prayers for ALL who’ve been affected by this indescribable hatred,” he posted on Twitter.

Fifty people were killed and 50 others wounded in a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday (March 15).

Other stars who have commented on social media:

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.