Keith Urban Sends Prayers for “Indescribable Hatred”

Over the weekend, as the details of the tragic New Zealand mosque mass shootings started pouring in, so did the thoughts and prayers from country stars.
Keith Urban — who was born in New Zealand — and his wife Nicole Kidman, who was raised in nearby Australia have an especially close connection to the tragedy. “My family and I send prayers for ALL who’ve been affected by this indescribable hatred,” he posted on Twitter.
My family and I send prayers for ALL who’ve been affected by this indescribable hatred. – KU pic.twitter.com/bPuobnluYu
Fifty people were killed and 50 others wounded in a terror attack on two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand on Friday (March 15).
Other stars who have commented on social media:
We are deeply saddened by the horrific news out of New Zealand and we stand with all our friends there against hatred of any kind. #theyareus pic.twitter.com/aPSnkSht4E
my heart is with the people of New Zealand. it’s such a beautiful country with the kindest people and I can’t imagine what they’re going through today.
New Zealand. pic.twitter.com/3mYS1wOvJk
Heavy heart reading about the tragic events in Christchurch, NZ. Devastating. We need people with power and platforms preaching about love and acceptance and less division/fear.
When the power of love overcomes the love of power, the world will know peace.
My heart is with New Zealand and those affected by what happened at the mosques. I had the pleasure of visiting in 2009 and was welcomed so beautifully. I can’t imagine the evil behind this act. Truly heartbreaking
