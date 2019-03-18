Music

Country Music Hall of Fame Elects Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens and Jerry Bradley

CMA Hosts March 18 Announcement in Nashville
Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens and music executive Jerry Bradley have been elected the newest inductees into the Country Music Hall of Fame.

The Country Music Association hosted Monday’s (March 18) announcement with WSM/Nashville personality Bill Cody at the Hall of Fame Rotunda. The formal induction will take place later this year during an invitation-only Medallion Ceremony at the CMA Theater.

