Ray Stevens — Veteran Era Artist

Having one of the most multifaceted careers in entertainment has led Ray Stevens to the Country Music Hall of Fame. During his six decades in the music business, he has been a session musician, a TV celebrity, a song publisher, a singer, a record producer, a real-estate magnate, a label owner, a nightclub entrepreneur, a music arranger, a video director, a studio builder, a pop-music hit maker, a comic, a gospel artist and a country star. Stevens is renowned for recording novelties like “The Streak” as well as serious fare such as “Everything Is Beautiful.” He was elected to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame in 1980.

When he was 17, his family moved to Atlanta where he met his music mentor, publisher/entrepreneur Bill Lowery. The mogul took him to Nashville to record and arranged a contract with Capitol Records. The company issued his self-composed teen tune “Silver Bracelet” with his “Ray Stevens” stage name in 1957. Stevens majored in music in college. But he truly received his education from Lowery, as did his peers Bill Anderson, Mac Davis, Jerry Reed and Joe South. He worked as an instrumentalist, backup vocalist and producer on recording sessions for Lowery, in addition to making his own records.

Stevens next signed with Mercury Records. He moved to Nashville in early 1962 and hit the ground running as a session musician on Leroy Van Dyke’s “Walk on By” and Joe Dowell’s “Wooden Heart.” Those hits were recorded on the same day. So was his own comedic smash “Ahab the Arab,” which exploded on the pop charts later that year. He continued to record humorous, self-composed songs for Mercury for the next five years. He also continued to work as a Music Row session musician. Stevens backed Brook Benton, Ronnie Dove, Brenda Lee, Patti Page, Elvis Presley, Charlie Rich, B.J. Thomas and hundreds of others.

He began his stint on Monument Records in 1968 with serious material such as “Unwind” and the socially conscious “Mr. Businessman.” Stevens also produced some of Dolly Parton’s early recordings for the label. He roared back into the pop Top 10 with 1969’s wacky “Gitarzan,” but later that year introduced Kris Kristofferson’s somber “Sunday Mornin’ Comin’ Down.” The latter song marked Stevens’ debut on the Country charts. When pop superstar Andy Williams went on hiatus from his network television show in the summer of 1970, Stevens was tapped to host a temporary replacement variety series. For its theme song, Stevens wrote “Everything is Beautiful.” Released on Williams’ Barnaby label, “Everything is Beautiful” became a No. 1 pop smash. It also earned Stevens his first Grammy. The song has since been recorded by more than 100 other artists.

In 1991, Stevens opened his own theater in Branson, Missouri. During the next three seasons, he performed for more than a million fans there. He published his autobiography, Ray Stevens Nashville, in 2014. The following year, he launched his own television series on RFD-TV and then Public Television. In 2018, Stevens opened CabaRay Showroom, a 700-seat dinner in west Nashville.