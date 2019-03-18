Fifteen Essential Charley Pride Love Songs

On this, his 81st birthday (March 18), Charley Pride can look back on a long trail of triumphs.
Chief among these are his Country Music Assn. awards as male vocalist of the year (1971 and 1972) and entertainer of the year (1971), three performance Grammys (1971 and 1972), membership in the Grand Ole Opry (1993), membership in the Country Music Hall of Fame (2000), the Grammy Lifetime Achievement award (2017) and inclusion in the American Masters Series of PBS specials (2019).
More notable, though, than any of these milestones is the fact that for 15 years — from 1969 through 1983 — Pride scored at least one No. 1 single each year, racking up during that period a grand total of 29. That he no longer charts routinely has not held him back. As the hits waned, he’s continued to record and to tour internationally.
Nearly all of Pride’s hits have been love songs of one sort or another. Here we cite 15 of them — one from each of his chart-topping years — and label the kind of love they deal with:
-
“All I Have to Offer You Is Me” (1969)
Humble love.
“Is Anybody Goin’ to San Antone” (1970)
Off-putting love.
“Kiss an Angel Good Morning” (1971)
Appreciative love.
“It’s Gonna Take a Little Bit Longer” (1972)
Lingering love.
“Don’t Fight the Feelings of Love” (1973)
Overpowering love.
“Then Who Am I” (1974)
Self-pitying love.
“Hope You’re Feeling Me (Like I’m Feeling You)” (1975)
Aspiring love.
“My Eyes Can Only See as Far as You” (1976)
Obsessive love.
“She’s Just an Old Love Turned Memory” (1977)
Tenacious love.
“Someone Loves You Honey” (1978)
Reassuring love.
“Where Do I Put Her Memory” (1979)
Desolation love.
“You Win Again” (1980)
Defeated love.
“Never Been So Loved (in All of My Life)” (1981)
Jackpot love.
“You’re So Good When You’re Bad” (1982)
Frisky love.
“Night Games” (1983)
Hookup love.
That’s a whole lotta love!
In 1994, the singer released his autobiography, Pride: The Charley Pride Story. His current album is Music in My Heart.
