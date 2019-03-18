Brad Paisley, Little Big Town Headed to the Vineyard

CMT Live in the Vineyard Festival Set for May 14-16

For the second year in a row, the popular wine and music festival Live in the Vineyard is going country for a weekend in May.

Consider this your invitations, and these are the details.

Where:

Napa, California



What you’ll drink and eat:

Some of Napa Valley’s finest wines, and meals from world-renowned chefs.

Who you’ll hear:

On May 14, Brad Paisley, LANCO, and Walker Hayes.

On May 15, Caylee Hammack, Chris Lane, HARDY, and Ingrid Andress.

Later that same night, Little Big Town, Brothers Osborne, Cody Johnson, and Michael Ray.

On May 16, Gone West, Morgan Evans, and Scotty McCreery.

Getting in:

Tickets for the 2019 CMT Live In The Vineyard Goes Country are only available through special radio station promotions, along with exclusive sweepstakes and offerings. Find out how to win your way in here.