Five at Five: George Strait Breaks His Houston Rodeo Record + Eric Church’s Live Dale Earnhardt Salute

The Alleged Con Man Behind Rascal Flatts Restaurants

Remember Rascal Flatts’ post disassociating ties with the development of a restaurant chain bearing its name? New investigative journalism by the Arizona Republic has uncovered that Frank Capri, an alleged con man with possible mafia ties, is the reason behind the restaurant chain’s demise. Capri also worked on Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar restaurants. According to the paper, the reporting was part of a three-year investigation of restaurant development projects gone awry from California to Florida.