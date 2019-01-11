Five at Five: George Strait Breaks His Houston Rodeo Record + Eric Church’s Live Dale Earnhardt Salute

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (March 18):
-
George Strait Bests Himself at Houston Rodeo
Strait’s NRG Stadium concert at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on Sunday (March 17) made history by attracting 80,108 fans. The total bests his previous Houston Rodeo attendance record set in 2013 with 80,020 concertgoers. Sunday night’s hit-heavy set included a performance of his latest single, “Every Little Honky Tonk Bar,” and a live collaboration with his grandson, Harvey, on “God and Country Music.” Both are from Honky Tonk Time Machine, which lands March 29.
-
The Alleged Con Man Behind Rascal Flatts Restaurants
Remember Rascal Flatts’ post disassociating ties with the development of a restaurant chain bearing its name? New investigative journalism by the Arizona Republic has uncovered that Frank Capri, an alleged con man with possible mafia ties, is the reason behind the restaurant chain’s demise. Capri also worked on Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar restaurants. According to the paper, the reporting was part of a three-year investigation of restaurant development projects gone awry from California to Florida.
-
Eric Church’s Live Dale Earnhardt Salute
Dad would love this. All his fans and family certainly appreciate the respect @ericchurch https://t.co/VvYVUqzUVu
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) March 16, 2019
Over the weekend, Church scored big with fans in his home state when his Double Down Tour staged two nights at North Carolina’s Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Dale Earnhardt, Jr. was there for one of the shows and appreciated Church’s live dedication of “Talladega” to his late father, racecar-driving legend, Dale Earnhardt. The Double Down Tour hits Chicago and Milwaukee next.
-
NFL Draft Adds Free Tim McGraw ConcertEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Selection activities at the 2019 NFL Draft on April 26 in downtown Nashville will wrap with a free McGraw concert at the Draft Main Stage. Grammy-winning Gospel artist Cece Winans will sing the National Anthem. Free activities for the NFL Draft will run April 25-27 on Lower Broadway and the area outside Nissan Stadium.
Dylan Scott and Wife Blair Expecting Baby No. 2
Congratulations to expectant parents, Scott and his wife Blair, who is pregnant with the couple’s second child. They welcomed their first child, a son they named Beckett Scott Robinson, on Dec. 12, 2017. The couple, who have known one another since seventh grade, celebrate their third wedding anniversary in May.
-