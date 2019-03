Women may be scarce on Billboard’s country charts, but this week one of them boasts the genre’s bestselling album. And it’s about damn time.

We’re referring, of course, to the debut of Maren Morris’ much-anticipated Girl. Apart from its country eminence, it also rolls in at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 all-formats rankings. The excitement surrounding the album boosts Morris’ previous collection, Hero, from No. 42 to No. 26.



Meanwhile, the unsinkable Luke Combs ’ “Beautiful Crazy” crowns the airplay chart for the third week in a row.

No other albums debut this week, but The Essential John Denver comes back aboard at No. 36.

There are two new songs to celebrate — Travis Denning’s “After a Few” (arriving at No. 58) and Combs’ “Houston, We Got a Problem” (No. 60). Returning to action are Walker Hayes’ “90’s Country” (No. 55) and Zac Brown Band’s “Someone I Used to Know” (No. 59).

The No. 2 through No. 5 albums, in that order, are Combs’ This One’s for You (last week’s No. 1), Florida Georgia Line’s Can’t Say I Ain’t Country, the self-titled Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves’ Golden Hour.

Rounding out the Top 5 songs array are Chris Stapleton’s “Millionaire,” Riley Green’s “There Was This Girl,” Jason Aldean’s “Girl Like You” and Brett Young’s “Here Tonight.”

A tip of the hat to the newest additions to the Country Music Hall of Fame — Brooks & Dunn, Ray Stevens and retired RCA Records chief Jerry Bradley.