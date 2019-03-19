ACM Awards: Adds Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile, Kelly Clarkson

The Performance Lineup Grows with Nine All-star Acts

The 54th annual ACM Awards revealed the second round of artists set to perform next month’s telecast.

They are Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McBryde.

The join previously announced performers Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Jason Aldean (2019’s ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award recipient) and host Reba McEntire.



More performances and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to experience all the action live are on sale through AXS while VIP packages are available through CID Entertainment. The ACM Awards will air live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.




