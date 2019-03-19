ACM Awards: Adds Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile, Kelly Clarkson

The 54th annual ACM Awards revealed the second round of artists set to perform next month’s telecast.
They are Dierks Bentley, Brooks & Dunn, Brandi Carlile, Eric Church, Kelly Clarkson, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Florida Georgia Line and Ashley McBryde.
The join previously announced performers Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Jason Aldean (2019’s ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award recipient) and host Reba McEntire.
