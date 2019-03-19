Keith Urban and Post Malone Connect Over Elvis

Urban Says of the Rapper-Singer, “I Love Him Because He’s Such a Unique Fusion.”

The last time Post Malone was in Nashville, he lived it up on Lower Broadway with Luke Combs, Kane Brown, LANCO’s Brandon Lancaster and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney. That night, the rapper-singer was in town headlining the Municipal Auditorium and fresh off breaking several Billboard chart records with music from his sophomore album, beerbongs & bentleys.

Their after-party was honky-tonking at stops that included Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row and Tootsie’s Orchid Lounge where Post Malone covered a little Elvis Presley live.

So, when Keith Urban and Post Malone first collaborated on a live tribute celebrating the 50th anniversary of Elvis Presley’s Comeback Special, they totally hit it off. They connected instantly over their diverse music tastes and mutual appreciation of country music (and we’re guessing they probably compared tattoos.)

“I love him because he’s such a unique fusion,” Urban said of the rapper-singer in a new CMT Hot 20 Countdown interview. “He’s got a lot of country in him. He knows so much about country music, hip hop, rap, soul, blues, just everything. It’s incredible.”



Urban heads to the 54th annual ACM Awards with two nominations for male artist and the night's top honor of entertainer of the year. Reba McEntire will host the show live from Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET. CMT Hot 20 Countdown airs Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. ET.




