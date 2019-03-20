Trisha Yearwood: “I Didn’t Have to Change”

It takes a village to make a record. It takes of village of master producers and artists to make a brilliant one, and Trisha Yearwood will tell you without hesitation that had the very best for her latest album Let’s Be Frank.
We previously shared a portion of our chat with Yearwood where she talked about stepping outside of her comfort zone and overcoming her fears after twenty years of wishing to make a tribute to Frank Sinatra.
In this brand new exclusive clips, Yearwood talks working with legendary musician and producer Don Was, and how, with his help, her fears were completely eradicated.
