Five at Five: George Strait’s Stadium Gig with Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith

Jason Isbell Launches ShoalsFest

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Amanda Shires are the first acts announced to play Isbell’s inaugural ShoalsFest 2019 on Oct. 5. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold for the intimate, day-long music festival, which will feature two stages of live music at Florence, Ala.’s McFarland Park near the Tennessee River. “I’ve always wanted to bring a music festival to the Shoals, and McFarland Park is the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River,” Isbell says in a release. “These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time. I hope y’all are as excited as we are about ShoalsFest 2019.” Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. CT through the festival’s website.