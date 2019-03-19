Five at Five: George Strait’s Stadium Gig with Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday (March 19):
-
George Strait to Headline the Home of the New England PatriotsKevin Winter/ACMA2013/Getty Images for ACM
The King of Country Music will headline Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. on Aug. 17. The night will feature performances by Blake Shelton, Cody Johnson and Caitlyn Smith. Tickets go on sale March 29 at 10 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.
-
Jason Isbell Launches ShoalsFestErika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Mavis Staples and Amanda Shires are the first acts announced to play Isbell’s inaugural ShoalsFest 2019 on Oct. 5. Only 5,000 tickets will be sold for the intimate, day-long music festival, which will feature two stages of live music at Florence, Ala.’s McFarland Park near the Tennessee River. “I’ve always wanted to bring a music festival to the Shoals, and McFarland Park is the perfect place to enjoy world-class artists and the beauty of the Singing River,” Isbell says in a release. “These acts are all personal favorites of ours, and we’re proud to bring them to our hometown and show them a good time. I hope y’all are as excited as we are about ShoalsFest 2019.” Tickets go on sale March 25 at 10 a.m. CT through the festival’s website.
-
Jerry Lee Lewis Concerts CanceledRick Diamond/Getty Images for Skyville
Lewis’ publicist Zach Farnum announced the Killer has been transferred to a rehabilitation center to continue his recovery following a two-week hospitalization after suffering a stroke on Feb. 28. “Jerry Lee Lewis is expected to fully recover with aggressive and intensive rehab,” said Lewis’ neurologist, Dr. Rohini Bhole, M.D. “From what I have seen thus far, he is heading in the right direction.” His performances at the New Orleans Jazz Festival (April 28), Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre (May 18) and the Birchmere in Alexandria, Va. (June 8) have been canceled. “The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer greatly appreciates the prayers and well wishes he’s received from fans all over the world,” Farnum says in a release. “He wants them to know he can’t wait to get back onstage and into the studio to make his gospel record.”
-
Kane Brown’s Legal Filing Against Former ProducerMat Hayward/Getty Images
According to the Tennessean, Brown is taking legal action in response to a breach of contract suit filed by producer Jamal Jones and a production company that worked with Brown before he found mainstream success. Jones, who is known as Polow da Don, claims Brown violated a 2015 deal with him and the production company, Zone 4, when he signed his major record deal with Sony Music Nashville. Brown’s attorneys allege the 2015 deal was fraudulent because Jones and Zone 4 misrepresented their ability to use music industry connections to advance his career. The counterclaim also alleges that Zone 4 entered another agreement with Brown’s label in 2016 that renders any details with the 2015 deal “null and void.” The lawsuit and counterclaim are both being considered in the federal court based in Atlanta.
-
Dolly Parton Donates $200,000 to Volunteer Fire Departments in East TennesseeROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Three years ago, the Dolly Parton Foundation helped raise $9 million for the My People Fund, which was launched to support those affected by the devastating wildfires that ravaged Sevier County. Parton’s generosity continues with the Foundation’s new $200,000 donation to the county’s volunteer fire departments. “It is only fitting that the last of the My People Fund will go to those who were the first to respond to the fires,” Parton said in a release.