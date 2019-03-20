Woodstock 50: Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price to Perform

America’s most iconic music festival Woodstock is back and will commemorate 50 years of peace, love and music with more than 80 acts performing the Aug. 16-18 event in Watkins Glen, N.Y.

Jade Bird, Brandi Carlile, Anderson East, Amy Helm, the Lumineers, Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price are among the country and Americana acts set to perform the 50th anniversary event along with headliners Santana and Dead & Company, both of whom were part of the original 1969 lineup.



</noscript> </div>

Additional headliners include Robert Plant and the Sensational Space Shifters, David Crosby and Friends, John Fogerty, the Killers, the Black Keys, Miley Cyrus, Jay-Z, Janelle Monáe and the Raconteurs. Tickets go on sale on Earth Day April 22. Additional ticket information is available via email by signing up through the festival’s website. Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors. Embedded from www.youtube.com



