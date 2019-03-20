Woodstock 50: Brandi Carlile, Sturgill Simpson, Margo Price to Perform

America’s most iconic music festival Woodstock is back and will commemorate 50 years of peace, love and music with more than 80 acts performing the Aug. 16-18 event in Watkins Glen, N.Y.
Jade Bird, Brandi Carlile, Anderson East, Amy Helm, the Lumineers, Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats, Sturgill Simpson and Margo Price are among the country and Americana acts set to perform the 50th anniversary event along with headliners Santana and Dead & Company, both of whom were part of the original 1969 lineup.