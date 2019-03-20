Carly Pearce Talks Writing Her Next Chapter

March marks Carly Pearce’s second anniversary with her record label, Big Machine, and it’s pretty incredible to look back on all she has accomplished in that time.
Pearce co-wrote eight of the 13 songs on her 2017 debut, Every Little Thing, including the No. 1 title single. Since then, she’s performed on some of country music’s biggest tours. Last year, she opened for various all-star acts including Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan, and took home the 2018 CMT Music Award for Breakthrough Video of the Year. But before landing her record deal, Pearce dedicated much of her first decade in Nashville to writing original songs resulting in a stockpile of material to choose from for her upcoming sophomore album that’s in the works.
“With my first album, I was unsure how people were going to embrace me, and I had no idea how amazingly they were going to embrace me,” Pearce told CMT Hot 20 Countdown’s Katie Cook backstage at the C2C Country to Country Festival in London. “With this one, I obviously feel pressure to make sure fans love the music, but I feel like I very much know my place in country music now. I know the artist that I am, and I know there are people that want to listen. I feel more sure of myself and happier, just able to really peel back some more layers and show a more sure of herself Carly.”