Five at Five: Lollapalooza Books Kacey Musgraves + Dierks Bentley to Play NFL Draft

Cyrus’ next album will be a concept album titled, The SnakeDoctor Circus. The collection reunites Cyrus with Don Von Tress, the writer of his breakout hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.” “The SnakeDoctor Circus album certainly has a lot to say, and the music reflects all my influences,” Cyrus says in a release. “My goal has always been to make music that would touch people’s lives around the world. I’m excited about getting the music to the people.” Additional details, including a release date and track listing, are TBA.