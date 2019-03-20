Five at Five: Lollapalooza Books Kacey Musgraves + Dierks Bentley to Play NFL Draft

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Wednesday (March 20):
-
Kacey Musgraves Heading to LollapaloozaDan MacMedan/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves will represent country music at the 2019 Lollapalooza Music Festival running Aug. 1-4 in Chicago’s Grant Park. Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, the Strokes, Tame Impala, Flume, the Chainsmokers, J Balvin, Lil Wayne, Janelle Monaé and Hozier are among the many acts scheduled to perform the three-day event. Tickets are on sale now through the festival’s website.
-
NFL Draft Adds Free Performances by Dierks Bentley, Charles Esten and MoreMichael Hickey/Getty Images
Bentley, Esten, Striking Matches, Charlie Worsham and Andrew Combs are among the more than 20 performing acts added to the NFL Draft’s free live entertainment running April 25-28 in downtown Nashville. Bentley’s concert will conclude the St. Jude Rock ‘n’ Roll Nashville Marathon & 1/2 Marathon on April 27.
-
Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Concept Album
Cyrus’ next album will be a concept album titled, The SnakeDoctor Circus. The collection reunites Cyrus with Don Von Tress, the writer of his breakout hit, “Achy Breaky Heart.” “The SnakeDoctor Circus album certainly has a lot to say, and the music reflects all my influences,” Cyrus says in a release. “My goal has always been to make music that would touch people’s lives around the world. I’m excited about getting the music to the people.” Additional details, including a release date and track listing, are TBA.
-
“Long Black Veil” Added to the Library of CongressEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Lefty Frizzell’s “Long Black Veil,” Earth, Wind & Fire’s “September,” Sam & Dave’s “Soul Man,” Nina Simone’s “Mississippi Goddam,” Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline” and Jay-Z’s The Blueprint are among the recordings that will be inducted into the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress. Twenty-five recordings that are considered to be “culturally, historically, or aesthetically significant,” and are at least 10 years old are selected annually for induction. “Long Black Veil” has been recorded by many including Johnny Cash, John Anderson and Dave Matthews Band.
Live Zac Brown Band PoolsideEmbedded from media.mtvnservices.com.
Zac Brown Band will headline the launch of the KAOS Pool Concert Series in Las Vegas on April 7. The ZBB show, which falls on the same night as the 54th annual ACM Awards, is part of the KAOS Grand Opening Weekend celebration featuring live performances by Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Travis Scott, G-EAZY, J-Balvin, Marshmello, Skrillex, Kaskade and more.
-