PHOTOS: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Through the Years

One of Jason Aldean’s first red carpets with Brittany Aldean was at the CMT Music Awards, and they’ve been among the hottest country couples to grace red-carpet events since.

Today (March 21), the couple celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary. The Aldeans exchanged vows in Mexico in 2015 after two years of dating, and have since welcomed two children named Memphis and Navy.

Here are a few of our favorite looks through their time as a couple: