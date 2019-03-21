Music

PHOTOS: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Through the Years

Country Couple Celebrates Fourth Anniversary
by 14h ago

One of Jason Aldean’s first red carpets with Brittany Aldean was at the CMT Music Awards, and they’ve been among the hottest country couples to grace red-carpet events since.

Today (March 21), the couple celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary. The Aldeans exchanged vows in Mexico in 2015 after two years of dating, and have since welcomed two children named Memphis and Navy.

Happy anniversary, my love

Here are a few of our favorite looks through their time as a couple:

  • 2014 CMT Music Awards

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • 2014 CMT Artists Of The Year

    Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

  • 2014 CMT Artists Of The Year

    Jason Davis/Getty Images for CMT

  • 2015 “Duck Commander Musical” Premiere

    Ethan Miller/Getty Images

  • 2015 CMA Music Awards

    Taylor Hill/Getty Images

  • 2016 ACM Awards

    Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

  • 2016 CMT Music Awards

    Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

  • 2017 ACM Awards

    Chris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM

  • 2017 CMT Music Awards

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

  • 2017 ACM Honors

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM

  • 2017 CMT Artists Of The Year

    Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT

  • 2018 ACM Awards

    Jason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM

  • 2018 CMT Music Awards

    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

  • 2018 CMA Awards

    John Shearer/WireImage