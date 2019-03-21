PHOTOS: Jason Aldean and Brittany Aldean Through the Years

One of Jason Aldean’s first red carpets with Brittany Aldean was at the CMT Music Awards, and they’ve been among the hottest country couples to grace red-carpet events since.
Today (March 21), the couple celebrates their fourth wedding anniversary. The Aldeans exchanged vows in Mexico in 2015 after two years of dating, and have since welcomed two children named Memphis and Navy.
Here are a few of our favorite looks through their time as a couple:
2014 CMT Music AwardsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2014 CMT Artists Of The YearJason Davis/Getty Images for CMT
2015 “Duck Commander Musical” PremiereEthan Miller/Getty Images
2015 CMA Music AwardsTaylor Hill/Getty Images
2016 ACM AwardsTaylor Hill/FilmMagic
2016 CMT Music AwardsSara Kauss/FilmMagic
2017 ACM AwardsChris Polk/ACMA2017/Getty Images for ACM
2017 CMT Music AwardsRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2017 ACM HonorsRick Diamond/Getty Images for ACM
2017 CMT Artists Of The YearRick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
2018 ACM AwardsJason Kempin/ACMA2018/Getty Images for ACM
2018 CMT Music AwardsJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
2018 CMA AwardsJohn Shearer/WireImage