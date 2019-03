Celebrate the Couple's Anniversary with These Sweet Photos

What a year it’s been for Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd. A great year professionally, but especially personally.

The couple is celebrating one year of wedded bliss Sunday, Mar. 24, and in honor of their very special anniversary, we’ve compiled a list of our favorite “Murd” moments throughout the year.

Pop that champagne and send in your “RSVP” to the love fest below. Happy Anniversary, you crazy kids!