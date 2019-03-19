Five at Five: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Welcome Bojangles + Ashley McBryde’s Emmy Nomination

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest news headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Thursday (March 21):
-
Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher’s Stable Welcomes New Addition
Have you met Bojangles? He’s the new horse that Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher have welcomed to their family property in Tennessee. “Ever since I was a kid I’ve always wanted horses,” Fisher posted when he first introduced Bojangles. “Today I got my first! Bojangles is finally home! He’ll have a dancing partner in a couple days.” Meanwhile, Underwood seems to approve of her husband rocking a cowboy hat. “Every cowboy needs a horse…and a hat,” she said. “I’m still working with him on the Southern accent.”
-
Kelly Clarkson Talks New TV ShowEthan Miller/Getty Images
Clarkson hopes to highlight things that will unify audiences everywhere and make everyone feel at home on her new talk show. In an interview with the Tennessean, she says, “Obviously, it’ll be fun, too, and I’ll be very self-deprecating. We’ll do skits, I’m sure, and there’s a lot of music involved. But I do want to focus a lot on togetherness and bringing people back together again.” The Kelly Clarkson Show will premiere in September. Her Meaning of Life tour with Kelsea Ballerini and Brynn Cartelli continues tonight (March 21) in Cleveland, Ohio.
-
Chris Young Previews New Music
Looks like Young’s new Raised on Country tour launching May 16 in Alpharetta, Ga. will preview new songs he has in the works. On Thursday (March 21), he shared a brief rehearsal of “Drowning,” a new song co-written with Corey Crowder and Josh Hoge.
-
Oak Ridge Boys Plans New Music with Dave Cobb
Following the success of their latest album 17th Avenue Revival, the Oak Ridge Boys’ Joe Bonsall, Duane Allen, William Lee Golden and Richard Sterban have two more projects in the works with Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb. On Thursday (March 21), the Country Music Hall of Famers announced that Cobb will produce their upcoming Christmas album arriving at the end of this year and a concept album that’s expected in 2020. The Oak Ridge Boys’ Shine the Light tour continues Friday (March 22).
-
Ashley McBryde Lands Emmy Nomination
Holy crap! What is life right now!?! Thank you so much @DaytimeEmmys, @CBSThisMorning Saturday, @AnthonyMasonCBS https://t.co/j9PYHYl9OE
— Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) March 20, 2019
One of McBryde’s musical performances on CBS This Morning Saturday is nominated for an Emmy for outstanding musical performance in a daytime program. Other artists in the category include Lindsey Stirling, Ben Rector, the Cast of the Band’s Visit and Israel Houghton and Adrienne Houghton. The new accolade comes off the heels of her best country album Grammy nomination for Girl Goin’ Nowhere. She is also nominated for female and new female artist of the year at the 54th annual ACM Awards on April 7.