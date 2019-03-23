Essential Brett Eldredge Music Videos That Highlight His Dramatic Chops

I make no claim to prescience, but I knew I’d glimpsed something magnetic in Brett Eldredge when I saw his first music video, “Raymond.”

That was nearly nine years ago, and this is what I said back then in my CMT.com chart column about the video’s underlying song:

“The sentimentalists among us have been keeping our eyes on Brett Eldredge’s “Raymond,” a song that describes the touching relationship between a maintenance worker at a nursing home and an Alzheimer-afflicted patient there. This week it moves from No. 40 to No. 37.”

Alas, the single peaked at No. 23. But its video version established Eldredge — who turns 33 today — as one of country music’s most visually engaging performers. With his tall, rangy physique and eyes brimming with a mixture of curiosity and mischief, he completely inhabits the roles the songs/scripts assign him.

Here are five of Eldredge’s most memorable video ventures: