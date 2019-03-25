Cassadee Pope Takes CMT Next Women of Country Tour Overseas

For the first time ever, the CMT Next Women of Country Tour will head overseas.

Cassadee Pope, the tour’s 2019 headliner, will helm the five-city UK run starting May 9 in Bristol, England. Tickets for the new international concerts go on sale Friday (March 29) at 9 a.m. GMT through Live Nation. The shows mark Pope’s UK touring debut as a headlining act, following an appearance at the C2C Festival in 2017 and two performances as part of Country Music Week in London last year.

Pope is an inaugural member of the CMT Next Women of Country program and will kick off the tour on April 11 in her home state of Florida. There are 11 engagements scheduled stateside featuring performances by fellow CMT Next Women alum, Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis. Previous headliners include Jennifer Nettles, Martina McBride and Sara Evans.

Pope, a Grammy-nominated artist and champion of The Voice, released her 11-song sophomore album stages Feb. 1. Her No. 1 full-length debut, Frame By Frame, featuring her platinum-certified breakout hit, “Wasting All These Tears,” arrived in 2013. In 2014, Pope won the CMT Music Award for breakthrough video of the year for the “Wasting All These Tears” music video.

CMT first launched its Next Women of Country campaign in 2013 in an effort to support and expose developing female talent, both signed and unsigned, in a male-dominated format. The campaign showcases emerging female artists across all CMT platforms throughout the year.

Here is a complete list of dates for the CMT Next Women of Country Tour:

April 11: Tampa, Fla. Orpheum

April 12: Orlando, Fla. The Plaza Live

April 18: Atlanta, Ga. at Terminal West

April 19: Charlotte, N.C. at The Underground

April 20: Lexington, Ky. at Manchester Music Hall

April 25: Boston, Mass. at Paradise Lounge

April 26: New York, N.Y. at Gramercy Theatre

April 27: Washington, D.C. at U Street Music Hall

May 2: Evansville, Ind. at K.C.’s Marina Point

May 3: Des Moines, Iowa at Wooly’s

May 4: Columbia, Mo. at Blue Note

May 9: Bristol, England at The Fleece

May 10: Liverpool, England at the Arts Club

May 12: Birmingham, England at O2 Institute 3

May 13: London, England at O2 Academy Islington

May 15: Glasgow, Scotland at King Tut’s, Glasgow