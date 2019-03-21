Watch Randy Owen Get Top Boy Scout Honors

His Compassion for the Community Earns Him the Heart of an Eagle Award

Anytime you’re invited to an American Values luncheon with the Boy Scouts of America, good things are bound to happen.

Which was exactly the case for Alabama frontman Randy Owen.

On March 20, at the event in Anniston, Alabama, the local Choccolocco district handed Owen their Heart of an Eagle Award. It’s the highest honor reserved for someone who has compassion for community, and puts it to good use with leadership, character and integrity.

“It’s a great honor to be recognized by the Boy Scouts of America. I admire the great people who make scouting a wonderful lifetime experience for our state and country,” Owen said as he accepted the trophy. The Boy Scouts (and Girl Scouts, too) make up America’s most prominent values-based youth development organizations, and the group prides itself on helping young people build character that will stay with them for the rest of their lives.

Owen makes his home in Fort Payne, Alabama, where he stays busy with his 3,000-acre Hereford and Angus cattle ranch. But he always makes time for the good causes all around him. Most notably, the St. Jude Country Cares for Kids radiothon fundraising event that he helped launch. To date, that annual event has brought in more than $800 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

He’s also been the guy to call when disaster strikes. Owen has organized concerts to support rebuilding efforts from tornadoes that struck Tuscaloosa in 2011 and his alma mater Jacksonville State University in 2018.

Alabama shared a picture on Instagram of Owen accepting the trophy from the Honorable Mal Street.