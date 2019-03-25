Maddie & Tae Finally Let Us in on New Chapter

We can boil everything you need to know about Maddie & Tae’s next batch of music down to this: It’s called One Heart To Another, and it will be released on April 26.

Beyond that, though, there is actually so much more that we know now.

Starting with the songwriting. Maddie (Marlow) and Tae (Dye) co-wrote almost all of the EP’s five tracks with an all-star list of other Nashville hit makers: Jon Nite, Justin Ebach, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, and Emily Weisband.

And then there’s the album title. “The journey to create this project was long, but beautiful. We put our heads down and tried to be the best artists we could be. And to us that looked like writing lyrics from a very honest place and sharing them with the hopes that someone out in the world feels less alone. So here is One Heart to Another,” Dye explained. “From our hearts to yours.”

Marlow added that making this album felt so much bigger than just writing and recording songs. “This is much more than just a new project for us. It has been our light at the end of tunnel for the past two years,” Marlow said. “It is about two best friends experiencing the highest of highs, the lowest of lows, and everything in between together.

“We hope our fans hear the vulnerability, heart break, strength, truth and passion we’ve poured into this. This is only the beginning.”

One Heart To Another Track List

1. ’Friends Don’t” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jon Nite, Justin Ebach)

2. “Die From A Broken Heart” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

3. “Tourist In This Town” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Barry Dean, Jimmy Robbins)

4. “One Heart To Another” (Maddie Marlow, Taylor Dye, Jonathan Singleton, Deric Ruttan)

5. “New Dog Old Tricks” (Laura Veltz, Jesse Frasure, Emily Weisband)

The duo will be opening for Carrie Underwood on her Cry Pretty Tour 360 that kicks off on May 1 in Greensboro, N.C.