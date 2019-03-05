Blake Shelton Takes Us To “God’s Country”

There’s no place like home: just ask Blake Shelton, whose roots run so deep that they’ve kept the Oklahoma native in his hometown even after his career exploded and his superstar status was cemented.

So, it’s only appropriate for him to release a song about that special feeling you get from a sacred place. Enter his soon-to-be-released new single, “God’s Country.”

“‘God’s Country’ is a song that has a strong and deep meaningful lyric, but at the same time it leaves it up to the listeners’ interpretation,” Shelton said of the song in a statement.

“But no matter where you are from or where you’re standing it is my belief that you’re standing in God’s Country. It’s really about a state of mind. Wherever you’re from and how you feel about that place. For me, it’s about being from Oklahoma – where I was born, raised and still live today.”

Co-written by Jordan Schmidt, Michael Hardy and Shelton’s labelmate Devin Dawson, the gritty new song is an electrifying foot-stomper that will help us all remember where we came from, and isn’t that what country music is all about?

Look for “God’s Country” to drop Mar. 29. Shelton just wrapped his Friends and Heroes Tour, with special guests Lauren Alaina, The Bellamy Brothers, John Anderson, and Trace Adkins. According to Pollstar, the first nine shows of the 18-date arena tour sold 103,434 tickets and averaged more than $1 million per night.

Not too shabby for a humble, good ol’ boy from Ada.