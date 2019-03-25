Watch Carrie Underwood Surprise Early ACM Winners Luke Combs, LANCO and Ashley McBryde

New Artist Winners Will Perform Live in Las Vegas on April 7

When Luke Combs, LANCO and Ashley McBryde perform live on the 54th annual ACM Awards they will do so as winners.

Carrie Underwood, who will also perform on the show, called each act over the weekend to deliver the news that they are the 2019 winners of the new artist categories.

McBryde won new female artist of the year, Combs was named the new male artist of the year and LANCO won the new duo or group of the year.

The ACM revealed the announcement Monday (March 25) via social media.

Over the weekend, @carrieunderwood delivered the very happy news to @lukecombs, @AshleyMcBryde, and @LancoMusic that they are the New Artist winners! Catch their performances on the #ACMawards Sunday, April 7 at 8/7c LIVE on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/lmqAqeO53a — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 25, 2019

The 2019 ceremony will feature previously announced performances by Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Chris Stapleton, George Strait, Jason Aldean and host Reba McEntire.

More performances and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets to experience all the action live are on sale through AXS while VIP packages are available through CID Entertainment.

The ACM Awards will air live from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 7 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.