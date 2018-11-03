Farewell Angelina Honors The “Ghosts”

See the World Premiere Video for the Group's Heartfelt Tribute to Their Musical Heroes

It’s a time-honored tradition in country music to honor your heroes and the ladies of Farewell Angelina have outdone themselves with their new single and video.

CMT is celebrating the world premiere of Nicole Witt, Andrea Young, Ashley Gearing and Lisa Torres’ brand-new video for “Ghosts,” a heartfelt and tender ode written to honor the musical influences who made them the artists they are today.

So the story goes like this: Young went to a show at the Grand Ole Opry and posted a picture on her Instagram account, with the caption, “even the Ghosts are singing tonight.” She was writing with Witt the next day when Witt suggested they write that as a song. Singer-songwriter Logan Brill joined them, and just like that “Ghosts” was born.

And true to tradition and the old haunts that built the Nashville music scene, the ladies filmed the video in a little dive bar in Music City, and also along historic Printers Alley downtown.

And while the list of influences between the women is immeasurable, this song calls to mind a particular one for Young: George McCorkle, the founding member of the Marshall Tucker Band who took Young under his wing when she first came into town.

For the band, who is currently on part two of their Women and Wine Tour and heading to Europe this summer, carrying on the tradition of the heroes and the “ghosts” who inspired them has never been more thrilling.

But there is one bucket list venue they’ve yet to take this song, ironically: the Opry. To stand in the circle where their musical heroes stood and sing the songs that were inspired by them would be magical for Young, Witt, Torres, and Gearing.

And what a full circle moment that would be, right?

The band’s Women and Wine EP is currently available.