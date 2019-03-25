Five at Five: Luke Bryan Gives Colby Swift His Boots + New Morgan Evans, Hunter Hayes, Thompson Square Tours

Give us a minute, and we’ll give you five things to know in country music. It’s your new favorite fix for all the latest headlines in one place. Here’s what you need to know for Monday (March 25):
Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum Take on Oscar WinnerMika Matin
Danielle Bradbery and Parker McCollum recorded their own version of Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper’s Oscar-winning song, “Shallow,” from A Star Is Born. Bradbery felt he was the right collaborator for this project after seeing the audience’s reaction to his December concert in Houston, Texas she attended. “Shallow” is the latest performance recorded for Bradbery’s popular “Yours Truly: 2018” series featuring her takes on Ariana Grande’s “God is a Woman,” Post Malone’s “Psycho” and Kacey Musgraves’ “Slow Burn.” The performances shadow her sophomore album, I Don’t Believe We’ve Met.
Morgan Evans Announces New Overseas Concerts
Morgan Evans has added a six-show run through Ireland, the UK and Germany to his 2019 world tour. The tour includes a performance at the UK’s Long Road Festival on Sept. 7. Tickets for the new concerts starting Sept. 3 in Dublin go on sale Friday (March 29) through Evans’ website.
Hunter Hayes Plots Closer to You Tour
Fresh off multiple performances at the UK’s C2C Country to Country festival, Hunter Hayes announced the 20 cities that will be on his upcoming Closer to You tour, launching April 18 in Atlanta. The tour announcement coincides with the release of his new single, “Heartbreak.” Tickets are on sale now through Hayes’ website.
Thompson Square to Headline First International Tour
Thompson Square’s Kiefer and Shawna Thompson will make their international headlining debut with a nine-city European tour launching Sept. 2 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The schedule includes a performance at the UK’s Long Road Festival on Sept. 8. Complete ticket information is available at the duo’s website.
Luke Bryan Gives Colby Swift His Boots
Here’s proof that Luke Bryan is the kind of guy who would give a stranger the clothes off his back. When Bryan saw that American Idol contestant Colby Swift was making his Hollywood week debut in holey boots on Sunday’s episode (March 24), he offered the rising artist the cowboy boots on his feet. “So Colby,” Bryan added, “those boots are made for walking to the next round.”
