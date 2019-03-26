Brooks and Dunn Talk Life on the “Hillbilly Treadmill”

The year 2009 was a sad one for Brooks and Dunn fans (including us) as the Grammy winners performed their farewell concert in Bridgestone Arena as a duo.
Still, it didn’t quite feel like the end for the newest members of the Country Music Hall of Fame, and fortunately, it wasn’t. Both Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn embarked on solo ventures, Ronnie in music and Kix in wine and TV, among other things.
But what else were they really up to during that break they took after they briefly parted ways? Their answers were as hilarious as they were heartwarming and understandable, as you’ll see in the video below.
“It’s probably the longest extended time either one of us had had to deal with real life,” Ronnie Dunn told CMT.com in an exclusive sit-down chat.