Music

Dustin Lynch Celebrates “Good Girl” in Nashville

Song is Lynch’s Sixth No. 1 Single as an Artist, His First as a Songwriter
by 5h ago

Well-wishers by the score flocked into Hi-Fi Clyde’s bar near downtown Nashville on an overcast Monday afternoon (March 25) to applaud Dustin Lynch and his fellow co-writers for the No. 1 success of Lynch’s “Good Girl.” Sharing the spotlight with the singer were songwriters Justin Ebach and Andy Albert.

Embedded from www.youtube.com.