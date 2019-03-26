Dustin Lynch Celebrates “Good Girl” in Nashville

</noscript> </div>

Each of the three writers was represented by a different performance rights organization — Lynch by BMI, Albert by ASCAP and Ebach by SESAC. The three PROs jointly sponsored the party.

While waiting for the formalities to start — and, in truth, throughout the ceremonies — guests grazed along two large food tables, sampling from steam trays piled high with Buffalo shrimp, pulled pork potato skins, smoked wings and candied bacon.

A line of hardworking bartenders ensured that no one would die of thirst while waiting for a favorite beer, soft drink or cocktail.

BMI’s MaryAnn Keen served as mistress of ceremonies, calling various music industry figures to the stage to praise the songwriters for their song as well as Lynch’s performance of it.

Keen announced that while “Good Girl” was Lynch’s sixth No. 1 as a recording artist, it was his first as a songwriter. “He’s historically been very supportive of the writer community,” she said, noting that he often elected to record other writers’ songs over his own. Lynch will tour this summer with Thomas Rhett and has just released a new EP, Ridin’ Roads. As it does for all its first-time No. 1 songwriters, BMI, via Keen, presented Lynch with a Taylor guitar.

ASCAP’s Beth Brinker came forward to honor Albert. She said that although “Good Girl” is his first No. 1, he’s already enjoyed success as co-writer of Blake Shelton’s “She’s Got a Way With Words,” which made it into the Top 10. Early after he moved to Nashville in 2011, Brinker said, he and Dan Smyers — later of Dan + Shay — played in a band together.

Shannan Hatch, speaking for SESAC, lauded Ebach for writing songs in different genres. He was SESAC’s songwriter of the year in 2017. “Good Girl” is his third No. 1.

Jon Loba, executive vice president of Broken Bow Records, Lynch’s label, congratulated the label’s promotion team for waging an uphill battle to get “Good Girl” to the top of the charts. “This one they had to fight for,” he said, “but they brought it home.”

“I almost gave up on ‘Good Girl’ last summer,” Lynch said. “It was not getting the love we thought it deserved. Then the fans heard it.”

Lynch proceeded to thank by name many of those who believed in the hit potential of “Good Girl.” Then, as he neared the end of his list, he added, “If I missed anyone today [it’s because] I have to pee rather bad.”