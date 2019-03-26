TV

CMT Crossroads: Boyz II Men Talk Country Debut with Brett Young

Backstage Q&A Reveals What They Look For in New Music and Mutual Influences
by 3h ago

The struggle was real for Brett Young in his attempt to narrow down his dream setlist for the latest CMT Crossroads with Boyz II Men’s Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman. Young loves every song they’ve ever recorded, and his first concert experience ever was a Montel Jordan show with Boyz II Men at Irvine, Calif.’s Irvine Meadows in 1995.

“I’ve been so informed as an artist by their music,” Young told CMT’s Cody Alan backstage with the group at their CMT Crossroads concert. “When I went back to learn the songs we were going to do … I just put their albums on, and I thought, ‘There’s like 700 singles here.’ They have never put out a bad record.”

