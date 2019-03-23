Five at Five: Tyler Farr’s New Deal with Jason Aldean + Kid Rock Golfs with POTUS

Tyler Farr’s New Deal with Jason Aldean

Tyler Farr is the flagship artist for Jason Aldean’s Night Train Records. Farr’s new record deal is a joint venture with Aldean’s home label Broken Bow Records. “I am very excited to be a part of this new chapter in my career,” Farr said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with one of my best friends in Jason Aldean and the entire Broken Bow team. Can’t wait to see what the future holds!” Aldean added, “It’s cool to pursue this new endeavor in my career. I can’t think of a better way to start than signing one of my best friends. I also really believe in him as an artist and am looking forward to everyone hearing what we’re working on.”