Music

ACM Announces Its Collaboration Compilation

Eight Must-See Moments from the Show
by 12h ago

The Academy of Country Music just announced that, in addition to all of the awards show’s solo performances, some of the artists will be collaborating with each other for a night of solid gold country music.

These are eight of the night’s collaborative performances announced so far, and already, we can’t wait to see these country greats share the stage with one another:

1. Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

2. George Strait with Miranda Lambert

3. Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson

4. Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile

5. Dan + Shay with Clarkson

6. Florida Georgia Line with Aldean

7. Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne

8. Eric Church and Ashley McBryde

9. Khalid with Kane Brown

The 2019 ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT.

Alison makes her living loving country music. She's based in Chicago, but she's always leaving her heart in Nashville.