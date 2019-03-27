ACM Announces Its Collaboration Compilation

Eight Must-See Moments from the Show

The Academy of Country Music just announced that, in addition to all of the awards show’s solo performances, some of the artists will be collaborating with each other for a night of solid gold country music.

These are eight of the night’s collaborative performances announced so far, and already, we can’t wait to see these country greats share the stage with one another:

1. Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

2. George Strait with Miranda Lambert

Exciting news today! Miranda will be taking the stage again with @GeorgeStrait at the @ACMawards! : April 7. 8/7c. #ACMAwards -Team ML pic.twitter.com/L6jjCw77Cu — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) March 26, 2019

3. Jason Aldean with Kelly Clarkson

4. Dierks Bentley, Brandi Carlile

excited to have @brandicarlile be my guest on the @acmawards for #TravelinLight – 1st time we’ve gotten to perform this one live together! #themountain pic.twitter.com/XW2lR5HOxG — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) March 26, 2019

5. Dan + Shay with Clarkson

VERY EXCITED FOR THIS. pic.twitter.com/PdWF6o082I — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) March 26, 2019

6. Florida Georgia Line with Aldean

Y’all know we’re going to do it big on the ACM stage Make sure y’all tune in on April 7th to watch us perform with our buddy @Jason_Aldean! pic.twitter.com/T6rfn6PEwi — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) March 26, 2019

7. Maren Morris with Brothers Osborne

I think we can make this happen. https://t.co/Nv5BiltlNS — Brothers Osborne (@brothersosborne) March 27, 2019

8. Eric Church and Ashley McBryde

9. Khalid with Kane Brown

The 2019 ACM Awards will broadcast live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7 at 7:00 p.m. CT.