Did these lyrics come from the best-selling R&B group of all time? Or the smoky-voiced country crooner? Watch Boyz II Men make their country debut with Young on an all-new CMT Crossroads premiering tonight (March 27) at 10 p.m. ET!

Lauren Tingle Lauren Tingle is a Tennessean and storyteller who eats music for breakfast, lunch and dinner. When she’s not writing or rocking out, she enjoys yoga and getting lost in the great outdoors.