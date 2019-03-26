Rockabilly Queen Wanda Jackson Announces Retirement, Cancels Shows

</noscript> </div>

In 1958, she recorded “Fujiyama Mama.” It failed to chart in the US but became a major hit in Japan and an enduring part of her repertoire. She had the biggest chart hit of her career in 1961 with “In the Middle of a Heartache,” which she co-wrote. It rose to No. 6.

Jackson was a performing star in Las Vegas during the late ‘50s and well into the ‘60s. Beginning in 1967, she recorded as “Wanda Jackson and the Party Timers.” While she steadily occupied the charts throughout the ‘60s and into the mid-70s, she scored no big hits.

Her highest charting singles during this period were “Both Sides of the Line” (No. 21), the combative “My Big Iron Skillet” (No. 20), “A Woman Lives for Love” (No. 17) and “Fancy Satin Pillows.”(No. 13). Between 1960 and 1962, five of Jackson’s singles made the pop charts, including “Let’s Have a Party,” “Right or Wrong” and “In the Middle of a Heartache.”

Starting in 1971, Jackson declared that she was a born-again Christian and would no longer record and perform secular material. But by the 1980s she was again embracing her country and rockabilly roots (but without chart success).

Through the ‘80s and ‘90s, Jackson regularly toured Europe. She also became the grande dame to such admirers as Cyndi Lauper, Rosanne Cash, Pam Tillis and Rosie Flores.

In the twilight of her career she released these notable albums: Heart Trouble (2003), which included guest performances by Elvis Costello, the Cramps and Flores; The Party Ain’t Over (2011), produced with Jack White; and Unfinished Business (2012), produced by Justin Townes Earle. It was Jackson’s first album in 39 years to make Billboard’s Hot Country Albums chart.

In 2009, Jackson was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in the “early influences” category.”

She released her autobiography, Every Night Is Saturday Night, in 2017.