Five at Five: Garth Brooks to Headline Broncos Stadium + Devin Dawson’s Tour Supports Wildfire Victims

Garth Brooks to Headline Home of the Broncos
COLORADO are YOU ready for GARTH?
Announcing #GARTHinDENVER Saturday, June 8th @BroncosStadium at Mile High!
Tickets ON SALE Friday, April 5th at 10am MDT https://t.co/rDJttv0d2n – Team Garth pic.twitter.com/2RR9WxaTCu
— Garth Brooks (@garthbrooks) March 27, 2019
Garth Brooks’ 2019 stadium tour grows with the addition of June 8’s concert at Denver, Co.’s Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Tickets for the new show go on sale April 5 at 10 a.m. MDT via Ticketmaster.
Daughter on the Way for Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber
Congrats are in order for expectant parents Brantley Gilbert and his wife Amber, who is pregnant with a baby girl. The new baby will join big brother and their first child, Barrett Hardy-Clay, at home when she arrives in September. The couple announced the news on Tuesday (March 26). “My mom was crying, and I had tears in my eyes,” Amber told People of the family’s reaction to the news. “But Brantley? He was just crying.”
Devin Dawson Details California Smoke TourEmbedded from www.youtube.com.
Devin Dawson will donate the proceeds from six California shows on his upcoming California Smoke Tour to the California Fire Foundation. The non-profit works to provide emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters and the communities they protect. Additionally, this tour offers two unique opportunities for fans to gift a VIP experience and/or a pair of tickets to those affected by the 2018 wildfires that ravaged areas across the state. More information and a complete list of dates can be found via Dawson’s website.
Chuck Mead Records Close to Home at Sam Phillips Recording Studios
Neo-traditional honky tonker Chuck Mead will release his next album, the Matt Ross Spang-produced Close to Home, June 28 via Plowboy Records. Mead recorded the 11-song album at Memphis’ historic Sam Phillips Recording Studios. He is a founding member of Nashville’s BR5-49 whose credits include musical supervision of the Broadway musical, Million Dollar Quartet, and CMT’s Sun Records.
Buddy & Julie Miller Detail First Album in a DecadeKate York
Buddy & Julie Miller will release their first album in a decade, Breakdown on 20th Ave. South, on June 21 via New West Records. Miller produced the 12-song collection, which follows 2009’s critically acclaimed Written In Chalk. Three seven inch singles featuring songs from the album will be released physically in the months preceding its release. Breakdown On 20th Ave. South will be available digitally, on CD, standard vinyl, as well as on a limited edition “Root Beer Swirl” colored vinyl. Pre-ordering is available via New West Records.
