Inside Kacey Musgraves’ New & Custom Tour Bus

Just when I thought there was nothing about Kacey Musgraves I didn’t already know, Glamour comes along with details about the inside of her tour bus, her elementary school graduation song, and the things she does to get her songwriting muse back on track.
First, her new tour bus:
She designed it herself, giving the kitchen has extra large windows, powder blue cabinets, navy blue seating at the banquette, and a corner dedicated to a menagerie of crystals, sage, and palo santo. Until now, Musgraves had been sharing a bus with her band. “I miss everybody. It’s like summer camp,” she told the magazine.
Her “Notice Me” song from her preteen years:
It was a song she’d written for her elementary school graduation. And more importantly, the one that appears to have set the wheels in motion to land her at the top of the country genre. By the time she was 12, she a bona fide yodeler, then she wound up getting some songwriting encouragement from the same man who taught Miranda Lambert to play guitar. From there, the girl from Golden, Texas moved four hours south to Austin, made music, and got her first taste of fame when she was on Nashville Star in 2007.