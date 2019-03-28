Revisiting the Realness on Reba’s For My Broken Heart

By the mid-1980s, Reba McEntire had become simply “Reba,” joining that pantheon of entertainers for whom one name was ample identification: Elvis, Dolly, Tammy, Loretta, Cher.

Her success was slow coming, though. She first charted in 1976, but it wasn’t until 1980 that she had a Top 10 and until 1982 that she scored a No. 1. After that, however, the spunky redhead — who celebrates her 64th birthday today (March 28) — came on like a runaway train. She snagged the CMA female vocalist award in 1984, 1985, 1986 and 1987. Also in 1986, she won the CMA entertainer of the year prize and a best female vocalist Grammy.

She was one of the first to turn her music videos into full-fledged mini-movies rather than settle for the usual tarted up performance clips. Occasionally, she drafted well-known actors to serve as her co-stars. Video versions of “Whoever’s In New England,” “What Am I Gonna Do About You,” “Sunday Kind of Love,” “Cathy’s Clown” and “Fancy” all served to spread her visibility beyond the country audience.

In 1990, she appeared in her first movie, Tremors, with Kevin Bacon.

Then, on March 19, 1991, eight of her band members were killed in a plane crash following a concert. Reba gave vent to her sorrow in the album that followed, For My Broken Heart. Co-produced by Reba and Tony Brown and released Oct. 1, 1991, For My Broken Heart is possibly the saddest album in country music and certainly one of the best ones.

“I ached singing every song,” she told this reporter. “I remember the musicians praying for an upbeat, happy song every time we said, ‘Okay, we’re gonna do this one next.’”

Here are the 10 songs that emerged from her heartbreak: