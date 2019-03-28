Just a Country Boy: Eight Essential Rodney Atkins Videos

After a four-year hiatus from the charts, Rodney Atkins has returned with his exuberant “Caught Up in the Country.” The Knoxville, Tenn. native, who turns 50 today (March 28), first charted in 1997 with “In a Heartbeat.”

Back then, he wore cowboy hats in his music videos. He would not switch to the rolled bill baseball cap that has become his trademark until 2006, when he scored his first No. 1 single with “If You’re Going Through Hell (Before the Devil Even Knows).”

That song would ignite a string of three more consecutive No. 1s — “Watching You,” “These Are My People” and “Cleaning This Gun (Come on in Boy).” In 2006, the Academy of Country Music saluted Atkins with its top new male vocalist trophy.

Two more No. 1s awaited Atkins — “It’s America” (2008) and “Take a Back Road” in 2011. Family figures prominently in some of his music videos. In fact, his son Elijah was the focal point of “Watching You.” After the end of his first marriage, Atkins remarried in 2013 to singer-songwriter Rose Falcon.

With “Caught Up in the Country,” which features the Fisk Jubilee Singers, Atkins once again reaches for the industry prominence he once enjoyed.

Here are eight music videos that open doors to Atkins’ evolution as an artist: